公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AXS-05

Feb 14 Axsome Therapeutics Inc :

* Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AXS-05 for treatment resistant depression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
