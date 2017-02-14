BRIEF-Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project

Feb 14 Seabridge Gold Inc :

* Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project

* Seabridge Gold-letter of intent contemplates that co to buy all of outstanding shares of private company that owns a 100% interest in Snowstorm project

* Seabridge Gold Inc - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson is 700,000 Seabridge common shares

* Seabridge Gold - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson includes 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for four years at $15.65 per share