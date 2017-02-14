BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy provides 2017 outlook

Feb 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 guidance and operational update

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - sees FY projected total capital expenditures guidance of $1.9 - $2.5 billion, including capitalized interest

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - sees FY projected total company production guidance ranging from a decline of 3% to growth of 2%, adjusted for asset sales

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - exit rate oil production projected to grow by 10% in 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - plan to operate an average of approximately 17 drilling rigs in 2017, compared to 10 rigs in 2016

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - intends to spud and place on production approximately 400 and 450 gross operated wells in 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - company is targeting total production of 194 - 205 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says projecting that natural gas production growth will be relatively flat from year-end 2016 to year-end 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says expect that gas volumes will return to growing again from year-end 2017 to year-end 2018

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - projecting that natural gas production growth will be relatively flat from year-end 2016 to year-end 2017

* Chesapeake Energy-narrowing range of 2017 projected capital as it gains confidence in market conditions supporting return to projected production growth in H2

* Chesapeake Energy - increased activity in Eagle Ford, Oklahoma, PRB is expected to result in oil growth of about 10% from year-end 2016 to year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: