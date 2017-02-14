BRIEF-Ionis earns $75 mln from Bayer for advancing IONIS-FXI Rx and IONIS-FXI-L Rx

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Ionis earns $75 million from Bayer for advancing IONIS-FXI Rx and IONIS-FXI-L Rx
* Co to also initiate development of IONIS-FXI-L(Rx), which uses Ionis' proprietary ligand conjugated antisense, or LICA, technology
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer