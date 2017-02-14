BRIEF-Ionis earns $75 mln from Bayer for advancing IONIS-FXI Rx and IONIS-FXI-L Rx

Feb 14 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Ionis earns $75 million from Bayer for advancing IONIS-FXI Rx and IONIS-FXI-L Rx

* Co to also initiate development of IONIS-FXI-L(Rx), which uses Ionis' proprietary ligand conjugated antisense, or LICA, technology