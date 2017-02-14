BRIEF-Merus Labs reports fiscal Q1 2017 results

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Merus Labs International Inc -
* Gross basis revenue of $30.9 million in fiscal q1 2017
* Adjusted ebitda of $10.8 million in fiscal q1 2017
* Reports fiscal q1 2017 results
* Continues to expect sintrom related product cost savings during 2017 of about half of full annualized potential of $8 million
* Says reiterates that fiscal 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $44 to $48 million
* Says fiscal q4 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be approximately 25% higher than q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors