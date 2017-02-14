版本:
BRIEF-Discovery Communications reports Q4 EPS $0.52

Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc -

* Discovery Communications reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 revenue $1.672 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
