版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Diana Shipping reports qtrly loss per share $0.31

Feb 14 Diana Shipping Inc -

* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Time charter revenues were $28.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $38.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐