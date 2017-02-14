BRIEF-Diana Shipping reports qtrly loss per share $0.31

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Diana Shipping Inc -
* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Time charter revenues were $28.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $38.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer