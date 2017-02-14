BRIEF-Flir Systems says CEO Andrew Teich to retire

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir Systems announces ceo transition plan
* Says CEO and President Andrew C. Teich to retire
* Flir Systems Inc says board will conduct a comprehensive search for a new CEO
* Flir Systems Inc - Teich will continue to serve in his current roles until a successor is appointed
* Flir Systems Inc says Flir has retained Korn Ferry International, a leading executive search firm, to assist in new CEO search process
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors