BRIEF-Flir Systems says CEO Andrew Teich to retire

Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc

* Flir Systems announces ceo transition plan

* Says CEO and President Andrew C. Teich to retire

* Flir Systems Inc says board will conduct a comprehensive search for a new CEO

* Flir Systems Inc - Teich will continue to serve in his current roles until a successor is appointed

* Flir Systems Inc says Flir has retained Korn Ferry International, a leading executive search firm, to assist in new CEO search process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: