BRIEF-Watsco reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81

Feb 14 Watsco Inc

* Watsco sets full-year and fourth quarter records for sales, earnings, eps and cash flow

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales increased 1% to $914 million

* Q4 revenue view $947.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
