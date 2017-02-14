BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.81

Feb 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

* Lincoln Electric reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 sales $563.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $545.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc says declared a 9.4% increase in quarterly cash dividend, from $0.32 per share to $0.35 per share