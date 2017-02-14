BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.81

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
* Lincoln Electric reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 sales $563.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $545.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc says declared a 9.4% increase in quarterly cash dividend, from $0.32 per share to $0.35 per share
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer