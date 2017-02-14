BRIEF-Aircastle reports Q4 earnings per share $0.86

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Aircastle Ltd
* Total revenues were $204.7 million for q4 of 2016
* Aircastle announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 revenue $204.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total lease rental revenues were $191.7 million for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors