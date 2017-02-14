BRIEF-Radcom reports Q4 loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Radcom Ltd
* Radcom reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $36 million to $39 million
* Total revenues for Q4 were $8.0 million, up 196%
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer