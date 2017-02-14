版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Aequus expects to report topline results from multi-dose study in Q1

Feb 14 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aequus successfully completes dosing in second proof of concept clinical trial of transdermal aripiprazole patch

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc- company expects to report topline results from multi-dose study in Q1 of 2017 for AQS1301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
