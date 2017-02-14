BRIEF-Aequus expects to report topline results from multi-dose study in Q1

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aequus successfully completes dosing in second proof of concept clinical trial of transdermal aripiprazole patch
* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc- company expects to report topline results from multi-dose study in Q1 of 2017 for AQS1301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors