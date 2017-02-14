版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi initiates phase 2 clinical trial

Feb 14 Sanofi SA :

* Sanofi initiates phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate therapy for genetic form of parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐