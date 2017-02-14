版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-H2O Innovation Q2 loss per share C$0.027

Feb 14 H2O Innovation Inc :

* H2O Innovation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results: an indicator of H2O Innovation's business model evolution

* Q2 revenue rose 51.6 percent to C$19.9 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
