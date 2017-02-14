版本:
BRIEF-ADDvantage Technologies reports Q1 EPS $0.02

Feb 14 ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc -

* ADDvantage Technologies announces financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 48 percent to $12.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
