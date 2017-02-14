BRIEF-ADDvantage Technologies reports Q1 EPS $0.02

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc -
* ADDvantage Technologies announces financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 sales rose 48 percent to $12.1 million
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors