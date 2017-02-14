BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc -

* Q4 net sales $ 1,578 million versus $1,546 million a year ago

* Sees fy organic volume growth of approximately 1 pct

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 core earnings per share $1.04

* Q4 earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees expects capital spending to be approximately 3 percent of net sales for 2017

* Sees net sales growth of about 4.5 pct for 2017

* Repurchases of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million for 2017

* Foreign currency translation and transaction are expected to reduce core eps by $0.11 in 2017

* Company expects "strong" free cash flow, capable of funding both 9.4 pct dividend increase and repurchases of common stock

* Recent events affecting mexico have created uncertain economic and consumer environment leading co to reduce 2017 core EPS expectation

* Non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments related to BAI deal expected make acquisition $0.10 dilutive to core EPS for year