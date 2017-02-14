BRIEF-Tower International Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.02

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Tower International Inc
* Tower International reports fourth quarter results better than outlook and outlines anticipated above-industry growth through 2019
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 revenue $462.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $465.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tower International Inc - Company's outlook for Q1 2017 includes revenue of $480 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Tower International Inc sees FY 2017 revenue growth of 1 percent to $1.925 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
