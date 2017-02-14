BRIEF-Hologic to acquire Cynosure for $1.65 bln

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Hologic Inc
* Hologic to acquire Cynosure, leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, in all-cash tender offer that combines two complementary businesses
* Deal for enterprise value of $1.44 billion net of cash
* Deal for $66.00 per share
* Deal immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share
* Transaction has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies
* Hologic expects to realize annualized cost synergies of approximately $25 million by third year after close
* Deal corresponds to an equity value of approximately $1.65 billion
* Says Cynosure will merge with a subsidiary of Hologic and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hologic
* Transaction is expected to be fully funded with cash on hand, including proceeds from recently completed blood screening divestiture
* Says following completion of transaction, Cynosure shares will be delisted from Nasdaq
* Hologic forecasts deal adding approximately $0.03 to $0.05 to company's non-GAAP EPS in balance of fiscal 2017
* Under terms of agreement, unit to start tender offer to purchase outstanding shares of Cynosure common stock for $66/share in cash
* Estimates that deal will enable company to accelerate pro-forma revenue growth by roughly 150 basis points over next several years
* Estimates that deal will enable company to increase non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) at "solid" double-digit rate over next several years
* Hologic estimates deal will provide a high-single-digit return on invested capital (ROIC) by year five Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
