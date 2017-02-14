版本:
BRIEF-H2o Innovation reports Q2 loss per share c$0.027

Feb 14 H2o Innovation Inc

* H2o innovation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results: an indicator of h2o innovation's business model evolution

* Q2 loss per share c$0.027

* Q2 revenue rose 51.6 percent to c$19.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
