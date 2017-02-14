BRIEF-Tile Shop Holdings declares initial dividend of $0.05 per common share

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Tile Shop Holdings Inc
* The Tile Shop announces initiation of cash dividend
* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - declared an initial dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable March 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
