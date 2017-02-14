版本:
2017年 2月 14日

BRIEF-Tile Shop Holdings declares initial dividend of $0.05 per common share

Feb 14 Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* The Tile Shop announces initiation of cash dividend

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - declared an initial dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable March 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
