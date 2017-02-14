BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for January 2017

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for January 2017
* Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) for January were 201,464, an eight percent increase from December
* Net new brokerage assets were $0.8 billion in month
* Added 42,055 gross new brokerage accounts in January
* Added 42,055 gross new brokerage accounts in January
* Jan customer margin balances increased $0.1 billion, ending month at $7.2 billion
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors