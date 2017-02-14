版本:
BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for January 2017

Feb 14 E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for January 2017

* Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) for January were 201,464, an eight percent increase from December

* Net new brokerage assets were $0.8 billion in month

* Added 42,055 gross new brokerage accounts in January

* Jan customer margin balances increased $0.1 billion, ending month at $7.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
