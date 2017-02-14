BRIEF-Diana Containerships enters contract with CMA CGM S.A

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Diana Containerships Inc
* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Rotterdam with CMA CGM
* Diana containerships Inc - charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2017.
* Diana Containerships Inc says gross charter rate is $6,890 per day
* Diana Containerships Inc says employment is anticipated to generate about $1.65 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors