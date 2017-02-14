版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-iFabric Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.005

Feb 14 Ifabric Corp

* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017

* Q1 loss per share c$0.005

* Qtrly revenue $3,102,120 versus $3,329,010

* Ifabric Corp - intelligent fabrics division is now expected to exceed previously announced 100 million yards of treatments in calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
