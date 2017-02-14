BRIEF-iFabric Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.005

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Ifabric Corp
* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017
* Q1 loss per share c$0.005
* Qtrly revenue $3,102,120 versus $3,329,010
* Ifabric Corp - intelligent fabrics division is now expected to exceed previously announced 100 million yards of treatments in calendar 2017
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors