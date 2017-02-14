版本:
BRIEF-Melior Resources in talks to re-start production at Goondicum mine

Feb 14 Melior Resources Inc

* Melior Resources takes steps to re-start production at its Goondicum Mine

* Melior Resources Inc - measures include discussions with potential strategic partners and review and update of mine re-start plan and budget requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
