BRIEF-BASI Q1 EPS $0.00

Feb 14 Bioanalytical Systems Inc

* BASI reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 26 percent to $6.174 million

* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full

* Bioanalytical Systems - continues to explore initiatives to address credit issues, including but not limited to, potential disposition of certain assets

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - company continues to explore initiatives such as possible sale and leaseback of building in West Lafayette, Indiana

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - management has been, and continues to be actively engaged in more effectively controlling operating costs

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board of directors continues to weigh options for replacing chief executive officer