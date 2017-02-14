BRIEF-BASI Q1 EPS $0.00

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* BASI reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue rose 26 percent to $6.174 million
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full
* Bioanalytical Systems - continues to explore initiatives to address credit issues, including but not limited to, potential disposition of certain assets
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - company continues to explore initiatives such as possible sale and leaseback of building in West Lafayette, Indiana
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - management has been, and continues to be actively engaged in more effectively controlling operating costs
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board of directors continues to weigh options for replacing chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
