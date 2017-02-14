版本:
BRIEF-Tel-Instrument Electronics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.04

Feb 14 Tel-instrument Electronics Corp

* Reports net income of $142,000 or $0.04 per basic share for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue fell 29 percent to $4.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
