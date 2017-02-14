版本:
BRIEF-SPI Energy names Tairan Guo CFO

Feb 14 Spi Energy Co Ltd

* Says Tairan Guo is appointed as a senior vice president of company and chief financial officer

* Announces management changes

* Guo replaces Paul Liang as cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
