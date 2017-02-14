BRIEF-SPI Energy provides update on Dec. 2014 convertible bond financing

Feb 14 Spi Energy Co Ltd

* Spi energy co., ltd. Provides an update on december 2014 convertible bond financing

* Spi energy co ltd - entered into an amendment agreement in connection with company's convertible bond financing announced in december 2014

* Spi energy - repayment of $6.6 million, $6.7 million, $6.7 million principal amount of note will be due by april 2017, january 2018 and january 2019, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: