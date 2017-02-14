版本:
BRIEF-Vermillion announces equity financing of $5.6 million

Feb 14 Vermillion Inc

* Vermillion announces equity financing of $5.6 million

* Vermillion Inc - under terms of private placement,vermillion has agreed to sell 3.7 million shares of its common stock at price of $1.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
