BRIEF-Charles Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in January 2017 totaled $11.1 billion
* Charles Schwab -total client assets were a record $2.83 trillion as of month-end January, up 17% from January 2016 and up 2% compared to december 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were a $1.43 trillion as of month-end January, up 17% from January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors