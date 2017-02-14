BRIEF-Charles Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

Feb 14 Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in January 2017 totaled $11.1 billion

* Charles Schwab -total client assets were a record $2.83 trillion as of month-end January, up 17% from January 2016 and up 2% compared to december 2016

* Charles Schwab Corp - client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were a $1.43 trillion as of month-end January, up 17% from January 2016