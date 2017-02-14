BRIEF-Golden Queen Mining Co announces 2016 preliminary operating results

Feb 14 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden Queen announces 2016 preliminary operating results

* Sees 2016 production totaling 19,030 ounces of gold and 194,792 ounces of silver

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - site operating costs for 2016 were $13.02 per ton processed for 2016

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd says sustaining capital investment is expected to peak during first half of 2017 and decline sharply in future years

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - approximately $20 million of sustaining capital investment is budgeted for 2017

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - "Expect second half of 2017 to be strongly cash generative"

* Golden Queen Mining - anticipates increasing gold production levels, decreasing unit costs throughout 2017, 2018, driven by transition to mining in east pit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: