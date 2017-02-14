版本:
BRIEF-John Nichols resigns as CEO of AXIS Re

Feb 14 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd :

* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance

* Nichols has agreed to remain with company in a transitional role until March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
