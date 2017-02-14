版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Black Box Corp sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share

Feb 14 Black Box Corp

* Black Box Corporation declares its quarterly cash dividend and announces stock repurchase

* Black Box Corp - intends to activate its common stock repurchase program for Q4 of its fiscal year ending march 31, 2017

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
