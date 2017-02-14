BRIEF-Copsync affirms positive outlook for 2017

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Copsync Inc
* Copsync affirms positive outlook for 2017
* Copsync Inc - New administration policies are expected to create a strong "tailwind" to buoy company's increasing sales momentum
* Copsync - positive 2017 outlook results from 2016 sales bookings, strong sales bookings thus far in 2017, policies expected to flow from Trump administration
* Copsync inc- "Believe this increasing sales momentum will continue throughout 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors