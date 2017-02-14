版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Copsync affirms positive outlook for 2017

Feb 14 Copsync Inc

* Copsync affirms positive outlook for 2017

* Copsync Inc - New administration policies are expected to create a strong "tailwind" to buoy company's increasing sales momentum

* Copsync - positive 2017 outlook results from 2016 sales bookings, strong sales bookings thus far in 2017, policies expected to flow from Trump administration

* Copsync inc- "Believe this increasing sales momentum will continue throughout 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐