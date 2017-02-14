BRIEF-Buhler Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Buhler Industries Inc
* Buhler industries reports 1st quarter earnings
* Q1 revenue c$47.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Sales for 2017 are expected to be up slightly over 2016 sales
* Demand for agricultural equipment continues to be slow resulting from lower commodity prices
* Buhler Industries Inc says weaker Canadian dollar continues to have a significant negative impact on company with parts purchased in US dollars
* Looking forward margin levels are still expected to be weak in due to competition for equipment sales, weaker Canadian dollar
* Profitability from operations is expected to increase during year resulting from actions taken by company to reduce cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors