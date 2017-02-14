版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Golar LNG Ltd announces pricing of $350 mln of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

Feb 14 Golar LNG Ltd

* Golar LNG Limited announces pricing of $350 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Golar LNG Ltd - will use approximately $27.1 million of net proceeds from sale of notes to fund cost of initial capped call transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
