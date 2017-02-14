BRIEF-Golar LNG Ltd announces pricing of $350 mln of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Golar LNG Ltd
* Golar LNG Limited announces pricing of $350 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Golar LNG Ltd - will use approximately $27.1 million of net proceeds from sale of notes to fund cost of initial capped call transactions
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
