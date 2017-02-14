版本:
BRIEF-ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Feb 14 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.22 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $4.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
