版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Foods agrees to acquire All American Foods

Feb 14 Us Foods:

* US foods agrees to acquire All American Foods

* US foods says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐