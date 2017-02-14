BRIEF-Skywest says Jan load factor 76.6 percent, down 0.4 pts

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, inc. Reports combined January 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
* Skywest generated 2.67 billion available seat miles for january 2017, compared to 2.83 billion ASMs for January 2016, or a 5.7% decrease
* January load factor 76.6 percent, down 0.4 pts
* Jan revenue passenger miles 2.05 billion, down 6.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)