版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 03:13 BJT

BRIEF-Skywest says Jan load factor 76.6 percent, down 0.4 pts

Feb 14 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, inc. Reports combined January 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* Skywest generated 2.67 billion available seat miles for january 2017, compared to 2.83 billion ASMs for January 2016, or a 5.7% decrease

* January load factor 76.6 percent, down 0.4 pts

* Jan revenue passenger miles 2.05 billion, down 6.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐