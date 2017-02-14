BRIEF-Skywest says Jan load factor 76.6 percent, down 0.4 pts

Feb 14 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, inc. Reports combined January 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* Skywest generated 2.67 billion available seat miles for january 2017, compared to 2.83 billion ASMs for January 2016, or a 5.7% decrease

* January load factor 76.6 percent, down 0.4 pts

* Jan revenue passenger miles 2.05 billion, down 6.2 percent