BRIEF-AURCANA CORP ANNOUNCES INCREASED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

Feb 14 Aurcana Corp :

* AURCANA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING WILL NOW CONSIST OF ISSUANCE OF UP TO 12 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30 PER UNIT

* NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED BY AURCANA FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF SHAFTER SILVER PROJECT IN TEXAS