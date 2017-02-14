版本:
BRIEF-AURCANA CORP ANNOUNCES INCREASED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

Feb 14 Aurcana Corp :

* AURCANA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING WILL NOW CONSIST OF ISSUANCE OF UP TO 12 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30 PER UNIT

* NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED BY AURCANA FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF SHAFTER SILVER PROJECT IN TEXAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
