BRIEF-JDL Gold and Luna Gold announce bought deal private placement for C$15 mln

Feb 14 Luna Gold Corp :

* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION

* LUNA GOLD CORP - JDL WILL ISSUE SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT A PRICE OF C$2.00 PER SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT

* LUNA GOLD CORP - INCREASED FINANCING WILL ALSO ALLOW TREK TO PLAN A LARGER EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT AURIZONA