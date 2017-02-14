BRIEF-JDL Gold and Luna Gold announce bought deal private placement for C$15 mln

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Luna Gold Corp :
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
* LUNA GOLD CORP - JDL WILL ISSUE SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT A PRICE OF C$2.00 PER SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT
* LUNA GOLD CORP - INCREASED FINANCING WILL ALSO ALLOW TREK TO PLAN A LARGER EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT AURIZONA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)