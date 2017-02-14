BRIEF-Devon Energy Corp reported oil production averaged 244,000 barrels per day in Q4 of 2016

Feb 14 Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides updated capital and production outlook

* Devon Energy Corp - Reported oil production averaged 244,000 barrels per day in Q4 of 2016

* Devon Energy Corp sees Q1 capital expenditures in range $525 million - $595 million

* Sees Q1 2017 oil equivalent total production between 535 mboe/d to 555 mboe/d

* Devon Energy Corp sees full year 2017 capital expenditures in range $2,285 million - $2,690 million

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly total revenues and other $3,350 million versus $2,886 million

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly oil, gas and NGL sales $1,159 million versus $1,118 million

* Sees FY 2017 oil equivalent total production between 539 mboe/d to 561 mboe/d

* Devon Energy Corp - In 2017, Devon expects to further accelerate activity in its U.S. resource plays to as many as 20 operated rigs by year end

* Sees operating profits will advance to a range of $900 million to $950 million for 2017

* Devon Energy- Expects to invest between $2.0 billion and $2.3 billion of E&P capital in 2017, with nearly 90 percent of capital devoted to U.S. resource plays

* Devon Energy -Devon's upstream capital plans are expected to drive 13 to 17 percent oil production growth in U.S. during 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016