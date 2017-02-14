版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Nuvectra extends timeline of existing credit facility

Feb 14 Nuvectra Corp

* Nuvectra extends timeline of existing credit facility

* Reached agreement with lenders of $45 million credit facility to extend availability of final two tranches of facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐