BRIEF-Invuity reports Q4 loss per share $0.56

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Invuity Inc
* Invuity reports 2016 fourth quarter, annual financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $42 million to $44 million
* Q4 revenue $9.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $42.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
