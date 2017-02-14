版本:
BRIEF-Invuity reports Q4 loss per share $0.56

Feb 14 Invuity Inc

* Invuity reports 2016 fourth quarter, annual financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.56

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $42 million to $44 million

* Q4 revenue $9.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $42.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
