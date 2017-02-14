版本:
BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences reports Q4 loss per share $0.51

Feb 14 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine Biosciences reports year-end 2016 results and provides investor update for 2017

* Q4 loss per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc- Revenues from milestones under abbvie agreement for 2017 are expected to be $30 million

* Neurocrine Biosciences-2017 ongoing operating expenses should approximate $230 million to $240 million, exclusive of $30 million up-front fee for in-licensing opicapone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
