BRIEF-Ensync Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.09

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Ensync Inc
* Ensync Energy reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $1.7 million versus $400,000
* Q2 loss per share $0.09
* Backlog for PPA projects, components and systems at end of fiscal Q2 2017 stood at approximately $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
