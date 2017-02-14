版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Ensync Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.09

Feb 14 Ensync Inc

* Ensync Energy reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $1.7 million versus $400,000

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Backlog for PPA projects, components and systems at end of fiscal Q2 2017 stood at approximately $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐