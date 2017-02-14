BRIEF-RPX reports Q4 GAAP EPS $0.03

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Rpx Corp
* RPX announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $81.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 total revenue $80 - $82 million
* Sees Q1 net income (non-GAAP) of $5 - $7 million
* Sees FY subscription revenue $240 - $250 million
* Sees FY total revenue $315 - $344 million
* Sees FY consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $202 - $222 million
* sees Q1 consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $51 - $52 million
* FY2017 revenue view $349.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $87.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
