中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Auris medical announces proposed public offering of common shares and warrants

Feb 14 Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris medical announces proposed public offering of common shares and warrants

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for working capital and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
