2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-OSI Systems announces offering of $225 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022

Feb 14 Osi Systems Inc

* OSI Systems announces offering of $225 million in convertible senior notes due 2022

* Expects to use up to $50 million of net proceeds from sale of notes to repurchase shares of company's common stock

* Expects to use proceeds from sale of notes to repay borrowings under credit facility,repurchase shares of Co's stock from purchasers of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
